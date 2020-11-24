  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Announces Shareholder Rewards Program

November 24, 2020 | About: ADMQ -5.51%

Fort Worth, TX, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. ( ADMQ) is pleased to announce that it is rewarding its shareholders because of their strong commitment to the Company. ADMQ is offering a 25 percent discount to shareholders of record each quarter for products on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, where shareholders will find tens of thousands of unique products ranging business cards to coffee cups, from incredible wearables to health and fitness products.

The discount will be applied to a single order each quarter to shareholders of record. Information about the program, including restrictions, is available at: https://admendeavors.com/reward-program/.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

[email protected]

940.262.3584

