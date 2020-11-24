  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SpringWorks Therapeutics to Participate in the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: SWTX -1.31%

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. ( SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

A video webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kim Diamond
Phone: 203-561-1646
Email: [email protected]

