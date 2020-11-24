  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 24, 2020 | About: MNRO +2.56%

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. ( MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.22 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, including the shares of common stock to which the holders of the Company’s Class C Convertible Preferred Stock are entitled. The dividend is payable on December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2020.

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,242 company-operated stores, 97 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:Kim Rudd / Tabatha Santiago
Executive Assistant
(585) 784-3324
Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre / Jamie Baird
FTI Consulting
(212) 850-5600
