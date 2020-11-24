Siyata Mobile Signs Distribution Agreement with pei tel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NasdaqCM : SYTA, SYTAW ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a distribution agreement with pei tel Communications GmbH , a distributor based in Germany, for its Siyata UV350 . pei tel’s distribution countries include Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.



pei tel, a company of the Peiker family, specializes in developing and producing high-quality communication solutions and radio accessories for the commercial vehicle market. Its extensive product range includes various types of microphones, handsets, speakers, voice units and microphone speakers along with additional headsets. pei tel are also a master distributor for Motorola Solutions and are very active in the Push-to-Talk over Cellular space.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are extremely excited to partner with pei tel to expand our Siyata UV350 offering to new market verticals in Europe. This is a fantastic opportunity for Siyata to engage with new European clientele in an effort to become a leading global vendor of innovative cellular devices for enterprise customers.”

Thomas Martin, CEO of pei tel, states, “As a full-range provider of professional communication technology equipment we're constantly looking for high-quality products that will enrich our wide product portfolio. Thus, we are very happy to be partnering with Siyata Mobile. The agreement gives us the great opportunity to upgrade our product range of broadband solutions and offer a well proven premium device – the Siyata UV350 – to our markets.”

pei tel will show the Siyata UV350 for the first time on its virtual booth at the digitalPMRExpo, a European trade fair for secure communications, from Tuesday, November 24 to 26, 2020. To visit pei tel in its virtual booth, get your free ticket at www.pmrexpo.de/en/tickets.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

