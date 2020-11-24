  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pacira BioSciences to Present at the 2020 Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: PCRX +0.61%

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) today announced that it will present at the 2020 Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference at 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Live audio of the virtual event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ( PCRX) is the leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, the company acquired the iovera⁰ system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

