Dana Launches Production of New Track Drives for Construction Equipment in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today introduced track drives now manufactured in China for a wide range of tracked construction equipment.

Featuring Spicer Torque-Hub™ drives with output torque ratings from 10 kNm to 130 kNm, the integrated packages are engineered to maximize the performance of diesel- and electric-driven construction equipment ranging from compact track loaders up to mid-sized crawler cranes.

The track drives are manufactured locally in Yancheng, China, reducing the supply times to original-equipment manufacturers and helping them accelerate the production of equipment for domestic and global distribution.

At Bauma China this week, Dana is showcasing a new system for 80- to 90-tonne (88- to 99-ton) crawler cranes that includes Spicer Torque-Hub RCT Series track drives as well as high-performance Brevini™ pumps and motors.

"As China's construction market continues to grow, the demand for tracked equipment is increasing, and Dana is ready today with drive and motion systems produced locally to maximize the efficiency and durability of tracked applications," said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems.

High-Performing Drive and Motion Systems for Cranes

In addition to the new track drives being produced in China, Dana currently offers a wide selection of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and rough-terrain cranes.

With flexible packaging and gear ratios that meet manufacturers' preferences for both tracked and wheeled applications, Spicer Torque-Hub drives can be packaged with Brevini hydraulic pumps and motors to offer an optimized solution for crawler cranes that delivers superior power density, increased torque and efficiency at start-up, and smooth starts and stops.

For rough-terrain cranes, Dana engineers and manufactures advanced Spicer® transmissions, heavy-duty steer axles, and driveshafts that are fully customizable with additional features and configuration options to achieve the highest levels of fuel efficiency and productivity.

Dana also manufactures high-performance Brevini™ winches for cranes and other heavy-duty applications with lift capacities from 990 kg to 30 tonnes (1.1 tons to 33 tons). Each winch in the series features a compact, high-speed piston motor for efficient operation.

Additionally, Dana supports the work functions of cranes with a wide selection of Brevini™ slew drives, hydraulic pumps and motors, and proportional directional valves.

Power-Dense Performance for Compact Track Loaders

Dana's drive systems for compact track loaders feature a two-stage Spicer Torque-Hub track drive and two-speed hydraulic motor packaged together to provide superior torque, maneuverability, and travel speeds. The company also supplies axial piston pumps as well as hydraulic gear pumps and motors for compact track loaders.

Dana is presenting its full range of drive and motion systems for the construction market this week at Bauma China in hall N5, stand N5.530.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer. Learn more at dana.com.

