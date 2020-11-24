AbbVie to Present at the Evercore ISI Conference and Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2 at 1:40 p.m. CT and the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3 at 10 a.m. CT. Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, and Robert A. Michael, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at both conferences.

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the sessions will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

