Akebia Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.
John P. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David A. Spellman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
A recording of Akebia's conference presentation is available via the Piper Sandler conference site as well as on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com, from November 24 to December 3, 2020.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.
Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
[email protected]
