Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Signs Hemp Distribution Agreement with Tritium 3H

DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.®(Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Tritium 3H, Inc. (T3H), a Canadian hemp seed company based in Lethbridge, Alberta, that specializes in hemp field testing, certified seed production, commercialization and distribution of industrial hemp varieties for the Canadian market.

T3H will distribute Arcadia's GoodHemp seed varieties and genetics in Canada once they have been certified by the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies ("AOSCA") and Health Canada. The initial varieties distributed will include:

Umpqua: CBD dominant, early photoperiod variety for both the smokable and CBD extraction markets. Prized for its unique terpene profile.

Said Arcadia CEO Matt Plavan, "This agreement solidifies our plans to accelerate the commercialization of Arcadia's hemp genetics internationally and affirms market demand for our portfolio of superior GoodHemp varieties. We're proud to partner with a well-respected distributor like Tritium 3H to bring our CBD dominant, short day varieties to Canada's industrial hemp growers."

Continued Plavan, "Our GoodHemp varieties were field-tested extensively in regional and national trials by the T3H and Arcadia teams. Working closely with T3H, we expect AOSCA certification in mid-December, Health Canada certification in February and significant commercial sales in the spring prior to the planting season."

Added T3H CEO Jayme Hunter, "We're pleased to add Arcadia's high CBD, early maturing varieties to our portfolio. They've performed extremely well in our field trials allowing us to offer field proven, feminized, and compliant hemp genetics appropriate for all of Canada's unique climatic regions. Arcadia's genetics will provide market leading value to Canadian industrial hemp growers."

For more information about GoodHemp's unique seed varieties, visit www.growgoodhemp.com .

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodHempTM seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

About Tritium 3H

Tritium 3H works collaboratively with breeders, producers and end users to bring well adapted hemp varieties with superior performance traits to market. It's the goal of T3H to maximize value and return for partners at each step of the supply chain. For more information, visit www.growtritium.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the distribution agreement and the impact of that on Arcadia's business and financial results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's and its partners' ability to develop commercial products incorporating its traits and to complete the regulatory review process, including AOSCA certification, for such products; the adequacy of hemp seed demand and pricing to support our projections; the company's compliance with laws and regulations that impact the company's business, and changes to such laws and regulations; the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business; and the company's future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital needs. Further information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional information set forth in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

