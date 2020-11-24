Salesforce Einstein Now Delivers 80+ Billion AI-Powered Predictions Every Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that Einstein, the first comprehensive AI for CRM, now delivers more than 80 billion AI-powered predictions every day across all Salesforce products for sales, service, marketing and commerce. The new all digital, work-from-anywhere world has accelerated our customers' use of Einstein to sell smarter, deepen customer relationships, scale customer support and personalize experiences, from anywhere.

Salesforce Einstein now delivers more than 80 billion AI-powered predictions every day. AI is now an imperative.

IDC predicts that global spending on AI will double in the next four years – reaching $110 billion in 2024 – as companies see an opportunity to boost innovation, improve customer service and automate routine tasks so their employees can focus on more strategic work.

"AI is now an imperative, not a nice-to-have. Einstein substantiated what many have asked for years: How and when will AI really drive enterprise-level value, at scale," said Marco Casalaina, SVP of Product Management and GM of Einstein. "The pandemic forced companies to invest in the technologies that quickly add value. Einstein does exactly this by working invisibly behind the scenes to predict customer behavior and preferences."

Einstein: Delivering AI-Powered Predictions at Incredible Scale

Einstein makes applications smarter with built-in automation and AI on top of existing CRM data. Einstein gets smarter with each new piece of data added to a customer's CRM, which makes Einstein uniquely positioned to deliver the best outcomes for sales, service, marketing and commerce.

Einstein Platform : More than 80 billion predictions * every day across all Salesforce products (sales, service, marketing, commerce)

Einstein for Service : 300% increase in Einstein Bot sessions since February of this year – a 680% increase compared to 2019; 700% increase in predictions for agents assistance and service automation (year over year)

Einstein for Commerce : 300% increase in daily predictions for Einstein for Commerce in Q3 2020 (year over year)

Einstein for Marketing : 67% increase in Einstein for Marketing Cloud daily predictions in Q3 to help marketers create more personalized messages over email and mobile channels

Einstein for Sales : 32% increase in converting prospects to buyers for customers using Einstein Lead Scoring by providing insights about past customer interactions

Einstein Search : More than 1.5 million natural language searches per month; 1.5 natural language searches every second; 100+ million personalized keyword searches per month

Customers are using Einstein to navigate the pandemic and emerge stronger

Orvis taps Einstein to develop highly personalized conversations with customers

turned to Einstein for Marketing Cloud to drive stronger engagement as a greater percentage of its customers began shopping online. Orvis uses Einstein to develop highly personalized communications for its customers, and Einstein's capabilities ensure that they meet their customers' expectations. For example, Orvis' most engaged customer segment grew by 20 percent, which goes hand-in-hand with sales growth. And since they shifted to focus on the right customer conversation with targeted email campaigns, traffic increased more than 30 percent, and click-through rates by 22 percent. Orvis also uses AI insights from its marketing efforts to build an efficient feedback loop, which enables them to respond to trends its customers are interested in 6x faster.



Internet Creations uses Einstein to improve forecast accuracy of cash flow during COVID-19

Felisa Palagi was tested by the pandemic right away. With growing delays in customer payments, it was becoming difficult to forecast their short- and long-term cash flow. The company needed a way to keep the business running, while also being empathetic to the challenges their customers were facing. They adopted Einstein to more accurately predict cash flow, and Einstein Prediction Builder to arrive at 2.5x more accurate forecasts, while taking less than one hour to build a prediction. They also adopted Einstein Bots, which led to faster response times for their customers.



Icebreaker trusts Einstein to exceed shopper expectations

with the help of Commerce Cloud Einstein , which leverages data science to suggest products for both existing and new shoppers across the entire shopping journey. Icebreaker found that its shoppers clicked on Commerce Cloud Product Recommendations 40 percent more often, leading to 28 percent more revenue from recommended products and an 11 percent overall increase in average order value.



Sun Basket turns to Einstein Bots to keep customers happy amid surging demand

Meal delivery service Sun Basket faced a sudden 50 percent spike in case volume when the pandemic hit and needed to adapt their customer service quickly. The company turned to Einstein Bots to manage the influx of customer requests. They increased their reliance on Einstein Bots to help customers track their orders or packages, report any issues with delays or damage and get a credit or refund. The Sun Basket bots now have the same or even better Customer Effort Score (CES) than human agents (90+ percent).

What's Ahead for Einstein: Upskilling, Innovation, Adoption

Salesforce remains focused on helping customers upskill their employees to better use AI in real business environments with Trailhead , Salesforce's free online learning platform. These training modules provide learning content to help anyone understand the basics of AI and how it works , the responsible creation of AI , how to implement chatbots , how to use Next Best Actions and more.

*Predictions are forward-looking estimates based on historical data. They use AI and automated machine learning to provide answers that map to specific business outcomes. Predictions might include the best customer service answers for each unique customer case, when to proactively engage with a sales lead, how likely an invoice is to be paid or which products to recommend to increase sales.

