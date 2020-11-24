  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Bally's Corporation Announces Partnership With Elite Casino Resorts To Launch Mobile Sportsbook In Iowa

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:BALY +1.16%

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 24, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) ("Bally's"), a premier, full-service company with physical casinos and soon to be vertically integrated with sports betting and iGaming in the U.S. with online gaming platforms united under a single, preeminent brand, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts ("Elite"). This partnership will allow sports fans in Iowa access to mobile sports betting licensed by Elite's Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, located in Larchwood, Iowa.

(PRNewsfoto/Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.)

This partnership follows Bally's recently-announced agreement to acquire preeminent U.S. regulated sportsbook technology platform Bet.Works, which provides omni-channel products, platforms, software and content solutions to operators in multiple states, including Iowa.

With the ability to offer sports betting in Iowa, Bally's national footprint will, once all pending acquisitions are completed, expand into its 11th state. Notably, Iowa represents the first state where Bally's does not maintain a land-based casino and will establish its market presence through its online platform. The company generally prefers to enter a jurisdiction through an owned casino property, however, with how quickly the market is moving, entering through a market access agreement is a good solution and one that the company may use on occasion to ensure a comprehensive approach.

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation said, "We are delighted to partner with Elite Casino Resorts in Iowa. We currently operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware, Mississippi, and soon will be in Atlantic City. Entering the Iowa gaming market with our new, integrated sports betting and iGaming company is very exciting and we look forward to the launch in 2021."

About Bally's Corporation
Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 10 casinos across six states, a horse racetrack, and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,400 employees, the Company's operations include 11,859 slot machines, 405 game tables and 2,538 hotel rooms. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Bally's Atlantic City (Atlantic City, NJ), Casino KC (Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino (Shreveport, LA), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), the Company will own and manage 14 casinos across 10 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

About Elite Casino Resorts
Elite Casino Resorts, LLC owns and operates three premier destination casino resorts in Iowa including Riverside Casino and Golf Resort®, located just south of Iowa City, IA; Rhythm City Casino Resort® located in the Quad Cities Davenport, IA area; and Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort® located in Larchwood, IA just minutes from Sioux Falls, SD. Elite Casino Resorts, LLC is a locally owned Iowa-based company.

Investor Contact

Steve Capp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
[email protected]

Media Contacts

Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-corporation-announces-partnership-with-elite-casino-resorts-to-launch-mobile-sportsbook-in-iowa-301179540.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation


