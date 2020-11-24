Lantern Pharma Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development, and identify patients who will benefit from its targeted oncology drug candidates, announced that Panna Sharma, CEO and President, will participate in the following investor events in December:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date/time: December 1, 2020 at 12:20 pm ET

Zoom Link for Live Event: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2S0ftHykTdSY_7HJCjGZAQ



hubXchange Virtual US East Coast AI in Drug Discovery Xchange

Date/time: December 2, 2020 at 12:20 pm ET

Location: https://www.hub-xchange.com/ai-in-drug-discovery-2020



2020 Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Date/time: December 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Zoom Link for Live Event: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89571252065

All meetings and presentations will be held virtually. Investors and media interested in meeting with Panna Sharma should contact Marek Ciszewski, J.D., at: [email protected] or +1.628.777.3167. Registered conference attendees may also request meetings through the respective conference registration system.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. We leverage advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging our technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Our current pipeline of three drugs, with two programs in clinical stages and two in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. We believe that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Our team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lanternpharma.com or follow the company on Twitter @lanternpharma

Contact:

Marek Ciszewski, JD

Director, Investor Relations

628-777-3167

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

