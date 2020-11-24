Taylor Morrison Reveals Home Design Trends for 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, the traditional home was reinvented—transitioning from a conventional place of rest and relaxation into a new, multi-faceted living, working and learning environment. Now, more than ever before, design trends are focused primarily on functionality, efficiency and comfortability as the world redefines their relationship with their home. As a new year approaches, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), one of the nation's largest homebuilders and land developers, surveyed their in-house design experts from across the country to learn what trends to expect in 2021—a year likely just as unexpected as the one that came before it.

Cozy coastal: In 2021, experts anticipate consumers craving an escape from reality—opting for a home that makes them feel like they're on vacation. "In the Bay Area, we're seeing our buyers go for that quintessential 'beach house' look," said designer Lisa Perlman . "Think navy walls or cabinets, paired with natural wood furniture and white accents. On the floors, we're seeing a much wider wood plank in lighter colors and washes." Unlike the boho beach style that emerged years ago, this trend lends itself to organic beachy elegance. Living well: Staying healthy is top of mind for everyone these days. And with consumers spending more and more time in their homes, Taylor Morrison observed buyers craving healthy home features and products. This inspired the homebuilder's new brand, TM LiveWell, which launched in the summer and is focused on providing standard wellness features that promote safer paint, healthier air and cleaner water in all new homes. "Consumers are consciously aware of the health benefits and perceived risks in virtually every environment they're entering today—stores, schools, planes—so naturally they're just as tuned in to the health of their homes," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer in a press release earlier this year. Earthy and grounded: Sherwin-Williams, the exclusive paint vendor of Taylor Morrison , recently revealed its 2021 Color of the Year: Urbane Bronze SW 7048. "The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven," said Sue Wadden , director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal." If you want to add the Color of the Year to your space, Dallas based designer Lee Crowder recommends using this shade in bedrooms, powder baths, media rooms and home offices. Organized and orderly: With extra free time to devote to finally finishing those abandoned Marie Kondo organizational projects—and the latest binge-worthy Netflix series, "Get Organized with The Home Edit," that inspired viewers with dreamy color-coded closets and clear acrylic organization bins—a desire for tidy and orderly homes is an anticipated trend in the new year. "With tough lessons from 2020 still fresh in our minds, I think we'll begin to see our buyers view their home—their sanctuary, really—as something much more sacred," said Crowder. "I'm a firm believer that you have to make your space function in a way that's right for you and your family. It should be a place you truly love." Life in color: For the first time, Taylor Morrison is excited to release a palette of paint colors for their "2021 Color Collection" in collaboration with Sherwin-Williams. These six shades hand-selected by in-house color specialists are as versatile as they are eye-catching. "Our base shade for the palette is City Loft SW 7631—a warm and timeless neutral we use again and again in our homes. We've paired it with Sherwin-Williams' Color of the Year, Urbane Bronze SW 7048, for a combination that adds contrast, depth and sophistication," said Crowder. "Then, we layered in our accent colors: Sand Trap SW 6066, Sea Salt SW 6204, Canyon Clay SW 6054 and Rosemary SW 6187. These four shades represent different stages of verdigris—the range of colors seen as copper ages and oxidizes." Moody and brooding: According to Charlotte based designer Brittany Wightman , home trends will continue to move away from cool greys and toward moodier, dramatic hues. On the rise is dark, rich cabinetry, vibrant or dark tile backsplashes and contrasting bright white countertops. Less is more: Earlier this year, Taylor Morrison launched a new program designed to take the guesswork and "decision fatigue" out of the design process. "Canvas by Taylor Morrison gives our customers the opportunity to select from a handful of curated, bespoke collections that fit both their style and budget," said Chief Customer Officer Amy Rino . "This new way of designing your home takes the sometimes-overwhelming number of options customers are presented with out of the equation, instead, offering them tailored and preset designer pairings. This gives our buyers peace of mind knowing that their selections will look stunning in their new home." Neutral warmth: With so many homes turning into workplaces, schools and gyms, designing cozy and inviting living spaces has never been so important. "The neutral palette has become very popular among our buyers. They want natural wood flooring and cabinetry and neutral wall colors—all in warmer hues," said Denver based design expert Stacy Ristedt . Metallic mix and match: For the past two years, Taylor Morrison designers have touted the idea of mixing distinctive metallic finishes for hardware, lighting and plumbing. 2021 will continue to see this trend on the rise. "We're seeing a lot of mixed metals in our market—black and gold especially," said Houston designer Kelly Rambo . Just be sure not to overdo the gold, as Atlanta based design expert Terance Manly explained, "I think gold should be used tastefully and sparingly, just a pop here or there." Consider adding flair to your home by choosing a gold faucet for your kitchen or bar. That way, if you come to prefer a different style down the line, it's an easy update to make. Farmhouse fever: "In the South, we're seeing a big push for a more modern farmhouse," said Manly. "Expect to see light wood flooring, geometrical patterns, earthy undertones, shiplap and mid-century modern furniture with touches of leather and velvet." While the classic farmhouse look has been around for a while, this modern trend merges old style with new world elements.

