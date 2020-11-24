Jacobs Acquires Cyber and Intelligence Leader The Buffalo Group

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:NYSE:J) announces it has acquired The Buffalo Group, a leader in advanced cyber and intelligence solutions, further strengthening Jacobs' leading portfolio of national priority mission-focused, government solutions in the cyber domain and the Intelligence Community (IC). The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Reston, Va., The Buffalo Group brings high-impact analytical and technology capabilities to the United States Intelligence Community for key missions across multi-domains including cyber, ground, sea, airborne and space.

"Defending our nation against adversarial threats is growing in complexity. The Buffalo Group's leading cyber and intelligence capabilities further strengthens our suite of national priority solutions across integrated multi-domain environments," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "Like Jacobs, The Buffalo Group has a proven track record of winning multibillion-dollar full and open enterprise contracts. Under the leadership of Caesar Nieves as head of our new Cyber and Intelligence business, the combination of Jacobs and The Buffalo Group will provide additional opportunities across the Intelligence Community, Combatant Commands and the U.S. Army."

The Buffalo Group's advanced, mission-critical solutions solve complex national priorities and security challenges in the areas of advanced analytics, advanced targeting, cybersecurity, cloud mitigation, DevSecOps (Development, Security and Operations), identity intelligence and biometrics, human intelligence, open-source and social media analysis, geospatial intelligence, cyber threat intelligence and artificial intelligence/machine learning. The Buffalo Group President Paul Courtney said, "Joining with Jacobs will enable The Buffalo Group's talented team to deliver even more innovative technologies and capabilities to customers. With a proven record for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that drive critical business outcomes, Jacobs represents a technical, cultural and philosophical fit for The Buffalo Group team."

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Buffalo Group

The Buffalo Group provides innovative capabilities and extensive domain expertise to solve complex national security challenges. The company offers a diverse set of analytic and technology capabilities, fused together in support of key missions for agencies across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. The Buffalo Group supports a diversity of sensitive missions including counterterrorism, space / counterspace, and cyber threat intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 - Business, 1A - Risk Factors, 3 - Legal Proceedings, and 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

