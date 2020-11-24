Unisys to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Event

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today said that it will host its 2021 Unisys Investor Event on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The virtual event will include company presentations that will begin at 9:00 am Eastern Time and run until 12:00 pm. The event will include an overview of the company's solutions, a discussion of corporate strategy and a review of the company's financial expectations for the coming years.

Unisys will provide access to the live webcast on the Unisys Investor website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor website shortly after the live event.

