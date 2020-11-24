  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Unisys to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Event

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:UIS +2.39%

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today said that it will host its 2021 Unisys Investor Event on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The virtual event will include company presentations that will begin at 9:00 am Eastern Time and run until 12:00 pm. The event will include an overview of the company's solutions, a discussion of corporate strategy and a review of the company's financial expectations for the coming years.

Unisys will provide access to the live webcast on the Unisys Investor website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor website shortly after the live event.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

