Synthetic Biologics Announces Extension of Compliance Plan Period by NYSE American

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that on November 23, 2020, the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"), the Company's current listing exchange, notified the Company that it had been granted an extension until May 25, 2021 to regain compliance with certain continued listing standards as set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

The Company previously presented its plan of compliance to the NYSE American on December 19, 2019 in response to a notice dated November 25, 2019 that the Company was below compliance with certain NYSE American continued listing standards, as set forth in Section 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, since it reported stockholder's equity of $6 million or less as of September 30, 2019 and losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in five of its most recent fiscal years. On February 7, 2020 the NYSE American notified the Company that it accepted the Company's plan to regain compliance before November 25, 2020, the end of the compliance plan period. This date has now been extended to May 25, 2021. The Company will remain subject to periodic review by NYSE American staff during the extension period. Failure to make progress consistent with the plan or regain compliance with the continued listing standards by the end of the extension period could result in the Company being delisted from the NYSE American.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

