Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

KATY, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASO) plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Academy will host a live conference call that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 1-800-289-0438 from the U.S. or 1-323-794-2423 from international locations. The conference passcode is 4060996. An audio webcast of the live call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.academy.com. To listen to the live call, please dial in or go to the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its broadcast for approximately 30 days, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering conference passcode 4060996. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

About Academy

Academy is one of the leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states, primarily in the southern United States. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 17 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

