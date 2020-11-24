  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Timken to Participate in the Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:TKR +1.98%

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will participate in the Melius Research Virtual Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum on Dec. 9, 2020. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-the-melius-research-virtual-industrial-tech--aerospace-forum-301179272.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


