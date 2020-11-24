Cerence Inc (CRNC) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sold $6.6 million of Shares

CEO of Cerence Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay Dhawan (insider trades) sold 83,064 shares of CRNC on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $78.86 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Cerence Inc has a market cap of $3.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.07 with and P/S ratio of 9.24.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 83,064 shares of CRNC stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $78.86. The price of the stock has increased by 5.34% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark J Gallenberger sold 16,600 shares of CRNC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.43. The price of the stock has increased by 19.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas L Beaudoin sold 293 shares of CRNC stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $79.8. The price of the stock has increased by 4.1% since.

General Counsel Leanne Fitzgerald sold 10,808 shares of CRNC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $73.9. The price of the stock has increased by 12.41% since.

Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 5,429 shares of CRNC stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $73.61. The price of the stock has increased by 12.85% since.

Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 24,242 shares of CRNC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.59. The price of the stock has increased by 19.37% since.

Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 26,087 shares of CRNC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $60.98. The price of the stock has increased by 36.22% since.

