Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sold $6.5 million of Shares

CEO of Zebra Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anders Gustafsson (insider trades) sold 17,937 shares of ZBRA on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $362.79 a share. The total sale was $6.5 million.

Zebra Technologies Corp develops products for the automatic identification and data capture market. Its products find use in mobiles, computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers. Zebra Technologies Corp has a market cap of $19.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $368.17 with a P/E ratio of 42.03 and P/S ratio of 4.60. Zebra Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Zebra Technologies Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $362.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $342.02. The price of the stock has increased by 7.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael A Smith sold 3,627 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $359.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.

SVP, Global Sales Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $361.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.

SVP, General Counsel & Secty Cristen L Kogl sold 705 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $341.81. The price of the stock has increased by 7.71% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Colleen M O'sullivan sold 1,314 shares of ZBRA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $339.8. The price of the stock has increased by 8.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZBRA, click here