Luby's Holiday Offerings

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's" or the "Company"), – Just in time for the holiday rush, Luby's is offering a homebound solution for fans of its fresh, home-style fare. The landmark cafeteria chain's Holiday Meal Packages are designed to make catering home and office celebrations a snap.

Holiday Thanksgiving Packages are still available; contact your local Luby's Cafeteria to place orders. In addition, 60 Luby's Cafeterias will be open and serving guests on Thanksgiving Day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Central.

Todd Coutee, Luby's Chief Operating Officer commented, "While our guest and employees have all been working hard to manage through the global pandemic since March, at Luby's two primary principles remain unchanged – delighting our guests with great service and providing delicious food offerings. We've been serving guests based on these two core beliefs for decades. Our restaurant teams have not altered their commitment to impeccable guest service and providing high-quality, flavorful food for legions of loyal guests. Building a strong team and preparing for our stellar Holiday Meal Packages has been nothing but seamless! Regardless of where families are gathering this year for Thanksgiving or Christmas, Luby's is ready to serve your family and provide our signature holiday packages."

Christmas offerings include Holiday Packaged Meals – last day to order for Christmas will be December 21 and pickup will be December 23. In addition, Luby's offers great Christmas gift items, the Luby's Cookbook for $35 and Luby's Gift Cards, both available for in-store purchase only.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

