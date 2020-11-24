  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. Expands into Oklahoma to Provide Automated Growing Systems, Compliant Bottle and Packaging Solutions for the Cannabis Industry

November 24, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ACTX +0%

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: OTC:ACTX), announced it has expanded its operations in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company will sell its bottles and packaging; technology and components used for cultivation; as well as the "Grow Pod" self-contained micro-farms.

In 2018, Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788. Since the voter approval, numerous businesses, entrepreneurs as well as existing farmers have been eager to get into the highly lucrative market, which require large investments for land or warehouse space, and equipment.

Grow Pods offer a unique pathway for growers to get started quickly - with a low investment and a rapid ROI.

Grow Pods are transportable food-grade shipping containers that are specially modified and equipped with advanced technology to provide an optimal environment for growing a wide range of horticultural products, including cannabis and hemp.

Rather than taking months to identify and acquire indoor or outdoor space; plus research, order and install all the necessary equipment; GrowPods are fully equipped with a "plug and play" configuration. This allows growers to get plants started in just a matter of days after taking delivery. This translates to faster harvesting and earlier revenue generation than with conventional agricultural methodologies.

Grow Pods feature a sealed eco-system utilizing filtered air and water that eliminates pests and pathogens, so that the plants grow beautifully, which can command a higher price in the market. And, with the ability to grow year-round, Grow Pods give farmers the opportunity to expand into new high-margin niches, including hemp for CBD, and nutritious, better-than-organic "Super Foods."

According to a recent report (https://bit.ly/3q3pVbx) the North America legal marijuana market size is expected to reach $104.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.5%.

For more information, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-container-technologies-inc-expands-into-oklahoma-to-provide-automated-growing-systems-compliant-bottle-and-packaging-solutions-for-the-cannabis-industry-301179654.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)