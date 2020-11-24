  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Chesser Extends High-Grade Discovery at Diamba Sud with Widespread Intersections

November 24, 2020 | About: ASX:CHZ -10%

PR Newswire

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2020

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesser Resources Limited ("Chesser" or "the Company"; ASX:CHZ) is pleased to provide an update on drilling results from its flagship Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal, West Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS

Area D

  • Drilling intercepted widespread intervals of thick, shallow, high-grade oxide mineralisation, significantly extending zones from previous drilling in multiple directions. Results include;

- 44m at 4.37 g/t gold from 18m, including

- 4m at 13.29 g/t gold from 20m
- 4m at 9.96 g/t gold from 54m, and
- 1m at 13.30 g/t gold from 60m

- 49m at 3.64 g/t gold from 10m, including

- 8m at 10.75 g/t gold from 34m

- 38m at 4.36 g/t gold from 2m, including

- 22m at 6.66 g/t gold from 10m,

- 24m at 2.87 g/t gold from 10m, including

- 2m at 12.0 g/t gold from 12m

- 17m at 1.90 g/t gold from 48m

  • Deeper drilling returned sulphide mineralisation from structural zones and hydrothermal breccias in fresh rock as likely feeder zones to overlying oxide mineralisation. Results include;

- 17.9m at 2.36 g/t gold from 82.3m, including

- 0.95m at 19.40 g/t gold from 89.35m

- 5m at 3.57 g/t gold from 82m, including

- 0.9m at 12.80 g/t gold from 85m

- 14m at 2.34 g/t gold from 114m

"We are delighted to report very positive results from the first 11 of 27 holes drilled at Area D following the wet season. We have extended the thick oxide mineralisation by over 100m in multiple directions from the original discovery mineralisation with these step outs with more results pending. Deeper drilling has also intersected wide zones of mineralisation, with numerous mineralised structural zones pointing to likely controls on mineralisation. Results from the remaining program will assist to fully understand the controls of mineralisation. Whilst this discovery is still at an early stage, extensions to the thick oxide zones are very exciting. Results from an additional 16 holes from Area D are pending, as well as extensional drilling at Area A, which is ongoing. We are looking forward to releasing more results of this extensive program as they become available." commented Mike Brown, Managing Director and CEO of Chesser Resources.

Please refer to the original ASX announcement, dated 24 November 2020 for further information:https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/chz/a7d558e3-eba.pdf

https://www.chesserresources.com.au/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesser-extends-high-grade-discovery-at-diamba-sud-with-widespread-intersections-301179516.html

SOURCE Chesser Resources Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)