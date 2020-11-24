  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Criteo To Present At The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference On December 7, 2020

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:CRTO +3.2%

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, today announced that Sarah Glickman, CFO, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://kvgo.com/rj-tech-2020/criteo-december-2020. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Edouard Lassalle, SVP, Market Relations & Capital Markets, [email protected]
Clemence Vermersch, Investor Relations Director, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, Director, Public Relations, Americas, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-to-present-at-the-raymond-james-technology-investors-conference-on-december-7-2020-301179552.html

SOURCE Criteo S.A.


