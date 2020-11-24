iHuman Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 2, 2020

PR Newswire
BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020
BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading childhood edutainment company in China, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on December 2, 2020.
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
International:
1-412-317-6061
US:
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
800-963976
Mainland China:
4001-206115
Singapore:
800-120-5863
England:
08082389063
Passcode:
5728482
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through December 9, 2020. The dial-in details are:
International:
1-412-317-0088
US:
1-877-344-7529
Passcode:
10149624
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.ihuman.com/.
About iHuman Inc.
iHuman Inc. is a leading childhood edutainment company in China that is committed to transforming learning into a fun journey for every child. Benefiting from a legacy that combines a strong educational foundation and decades of experience in childhood education with cutting edge technology and an outstanding reputation for original entertainment content, iHuman provides children with unique, interactive, and entertaining learning experiences. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products and services caters to the educational needs of kids at school and at home, both online and offline, and covers diverse subjects, including Chinese learning, English, mathematics and critical thinking, literacy and reading, Chinese culture, STEM and other subjects. iHuman's line-up of highly effective edutainment products and services include interactive and self-directed learning apps, as well as learning materials and smart learning devices. With solid pedagogy, deep understanding of children's education and psychology, as well as advanced technology capabilities in gamification, AI/AR technologies, and big data analysis, iHuman believes it will continue to provide learning experiences that are both educational and fun for children in China and all over the world through its integrated suite of childhood edutainment products and services.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
iHuman Inc.
Ms. Jung Chang
Phone: +86 10 5780-6606
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-13801110739
E-mail: [email protected]
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]
