  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

With the ACA's Open Enrollment Period Underway, eHealth Survey Explores Enrollees' Sentiments on Coronavirus and Health Reform

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:EHTH +0.59%

A majority think the ACA should be revised; many express discomfort with receiving a coronavirus vaccine this winter

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) released results from a new survey of more than 400 consumers enrolled in individual and family health insurance plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The survey was conducted in the midst of the ACA's nationwide open enrollment period for 2021 coverage, which began November 1 and is scheduled to continmue through December 15, 2020.

Key findings from the survey:

  • Nearly two thirds of ACA enrollees think the law needs to be revised: 64% feel the health reform law needs to be reworked to better serve consumers like themselves; 60% of those receiving federal subsidies to lower their premiums feel this way, as did 66% of those not receiving federal subsidies.

  • Many express discomfort with the idea of getting a coronavirus vaccine this winter: 41% say they would feel either "very" or "somewhat" uncomfortable getting a new coronavirus vaccine this winter; Democratic voters are more likely than Republican voters to feel comfortable being immunized (66% vs. 51%).

  • A strong majority support mandatory mask rules: 81% say masks should be required in public places where social distancing is difficult; 99% of likely Democratic voters favor mandatory mask rules, as do 64% of Republican voters.

  • Many want access to non-standard coronavirus treatments: 41% want access to unproven or experimental treatments if they come down with the coronavirus.

  • Democrats are much more likely to cite coronavirus as a major issue when voting this year: 46% of all voters say coronavirus was one of their top three issues when voting in this year's presidential election; 69% of likely Democratic voters say it was one of their top three issues, compared to 24% of likely Republican voters.

Read the full survey report.

Findings presented in this report are based on a voluntary survey of individual and family health insurance plan enrollees who purchased ACA-compliant health insurance plans through eHealth. The survey was conducted between November 13 and 16, 2020, and a total of 415 responses were collected. Refer to the full survey report for additional methodology information.

About eHealth
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries:

Lara Sasken
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-the-acas-open-enrollment-period-underway-ehealth-survey-explores-enrollees-sentiments-on-coronavirus-and-health-reform-301179621.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)