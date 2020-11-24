  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
S&P Global CEO Douglas L. Peterson Joins Coalition on Advancing Disability Inclusion

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:SPGI -0.05%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to creating an inclusive economy, S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced that its President and CEO, Douglas L. Peterson, will join more than 30 CEOs in signing the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion.

"At S&P Global, we recognize and respect people of all abilities as important contributors to our organizational success," said Douglas L. Peterson, President & CEO of S&P Global. "As we mark the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act this year, I'm proud to join in signing the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion and working to promote a more accessible workplace."

The CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion is part of a broader campaign launched by Disability:IN called "Are You IN?" a call to action for CEOs, investors, companies, and business professionals to advance inclusive practices.

Over the past year, S&P Global has driven forward disability inclusion efforts, conducting usability studies and auditing its websites for A and AA compliance to remediate gaps and incorporating clear guidance on accommodation requests into its recruitment process. In recognition of this progress, Disability:IN recognized the Company as a top scorer on its 2020 Disability Equality Index. S&P Global's score of 100% takes into account the Company's culture, leadership, community engagement, accessibility, accommodations and more.

To learn more about S&P Global's commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit the Company's website.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact

Tara Powers
Director, Communications, S&P Global
646-335-3662
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-ceo-douglas-l-peterson-joins-coalition-on-advancing-disability-inclusion-301179316.html

SOURCE S&P Global


