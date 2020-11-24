Ameren named Top Company for environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is among the country's leaders for addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, according to DiversityInc®. Factors that determined this inaugural specialty list include human capital metrics, talent and workplace programs and practices, corporate social responsibility and philanthropic programs, supplier diversity programs and practices, and leadership and governance practices.

"Sustainability and ESG continue to rise in importance for our stakeholders. We are honored to be recognized for the work that our co-workers are doing all across our company," said Gwen Mizell, vice president of sustainability and electrification at Ameren.

Ameren is also included on DiversityInc's 2020 Top Utilities, Top Regional Companies, and Top Companies for Board of Directors lists.

The recognition comes soon after Ameren announced a company-wide goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In addition, Ameren laid out plans for its largest-ever expansion of clean wind and solar generation that maintains the reliability and affordability that customers have come to expect.

In addition, Ameren was recognized by the Center for Political Accountability (CPA) for transparency and accountability CPA gave Ameren a 97.1 on a 100-point scale, the second highest mark for companies in the S&P 500. Only one utility matched Ameren, and the company's score is 20 points higher than the utility average. The rating places Ameren in the "trendsetter" category, which is defined as "setting model corporate governance best practices for operating in an incendiary political era."

More information is available in Ameren's award-winning 2020 Sustainability Report, which details the company's commitment to customers and major ESG topics. Notable highlights of the report include addressing significant immediate and long-term needs of our communities, which include wide-ranging support during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ongoing energy assistance support, philanthropy and apprenticeships.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric service generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as, natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

