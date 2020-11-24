  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Maxeon Solar Technologies to Participate at Bank of America 2020 Virtual Renewable Energy Symposium

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:MAXN +14.72%

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, announced today that its management team will present at Bank of America 2020 Virtual Renewable Energy Symposium on December 3, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)

The Company will also host virtual investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Bank of America. Interested investors should contact your Bank of America sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change visit us at https://www.maxeon.com/, on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

© 2020 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-participate-at-bank-of-america-2020-virtual-renewable-energy-symposium-301179576.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.


