Versapay Named Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America and Canada on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 and Fast 50

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Versapay Corporation, the leader in Customer-Centric Order-to-Cash solutions, has been named to both Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 and 2020 Technology Fast 50 lists, honoring the fastest growing and most innovative technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America and Canada respectively.

Both rankings are determined based on revenue-growth percentage over a three-year period. This year, Versapay enters both lists for the first time, ranking 233rd on the Fast 500 list and 37th on the Fast 50 list.

Versapay is positioned for continued growth as it continues to strengthen its AR Automation and Integrated Payments offerings for mid-to-enterprise class businesses. Earlier this year, Versapay announced its acquisition by Great Hill Partners and merger with Solupay, a leading US-based payment solutions provider.

"We're helping organizations navigate the transition to digital payments brought on by growing customer demand and an increasingly remote workplace," says CEO of Versapay Craig O'Neill. "Our focus is making billing, payment, and online conversation easy for buyers and sellers."

"We're pleased to be named among such an impressive cohort of companies and owe this recognition from Deloitte to our amazing partners, customers, and team."

About the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500 and 2020 Technology Fast 50

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

The Technology Fast 50™ ranking recognizes the 50 fastest growing Canadian technology companies with the highest percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Qualifying companies must have headquarters in Canada, have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, own proprietary technology, and conduct research and development activities in Canada.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Versapay

Versapay is focused on changing the way companies do business together by offering Customer-Centric Order-to-Cash solutions for mid-market and enterprise businesses. We help our clients offer a superior customer experience, enabling CFOs to accelerate cash conversion, reduce costs, and eliminate paper, checks and manual business processes. Based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta, Cleveland, Baltimore, LA, and Las Vegas, Versapay is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versapay-named-among-fastest-growing-companies-in-north-america-and-canada-on-deloittes-2020-technology-fast-500-and-fast-50-301179772.html

SOURCE VersaPay Corporation