Blue Hat Signs Cooperation Agreement to Launch New Augmented Reality Immersive Classes in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality ("AR") interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that the Company has signed an agreement with three preschools (the First and Fourth Preschools and the Children's Center) of Guangzhou Development District Talent Work Group of Augmented Reality Immersive Classes ("ARIC"). It is the beginning of Blue Hat's strategic expansion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (the "Greater Bay Area").

As part of this strategic expansion, the Company previously delivered ARIC course demonstrations and teaching experiments to eight preschools in Guangzhou and cooperated with the Second Preschool of Guangzhou to further strengthen its market presence. The new agreement with three preschools demonstrates Blue Hat's gradual progress in executing successful marketing efforts and strategies in the Greater Bay Area.

The Children's Center is the only preschool which has been given an award for "Quality Service Demonstration Center for Children's Care under 3 years old" in Huangpu District, Guangzhou. This agreement with the Children's Center is the continuation of its previous cooperation with the Company's first private early education institution in Sichuan Province.

Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, noted, "I am pleased with Blue Hat's cooperation with three preschools in Guangzhou. At present, we have another eight preschools providing in-course demonstrations and teaching experiments. The ARIC is getting widely praised by teachers and students. The successful reception and multiple launches encourage us to seek further developments in preschools and early education institutions in the Greater Bay Area."

Mr. Chen continued, "The teaching goals of ARIC realized by immersive games supported by AR technology. Our programs are individualized for each specific preschool or institution, and take into account the best methods to engage children and foster increased participation. They can experience all-around exercises in the play and social activities. We are happy that ARIC is rapidly being accepted by early education institutions and we expect to follow up the service and optimize class contents. Our ultimate goal is to bring benefits to preschools and early education institutions as well as teachers and students. "

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games and toys in China, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features. The Company's interactive entertainment platform creates unique user experiences by connecting physical items to mobile devices, which creates a rich visual and interactive environment for users through the integration of real objects and virtual scenery. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc. In China Adam Prior, Senior Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate (212) 836-9606 +86 10 5661 7012 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-hat-signs-cooperation-agreement-to-launch-new-augmented-reality-immersive-classes-in-guangdong-hong-kong-macao-greater-bay-area-301179402.html

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology