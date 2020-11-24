EPAM and VitalAire Win 2020 Acquia Engage Award

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced it was selected along with VitalAire as the winner of the 2020 Acquia Engage Awards for 'Building a Better Tomorrow.' The Acquia Engage Awards, presented at the annual Acquia Engage conference for business leaders, marketing professionals, and developers, recognize the ground-breaking digital experiences that organizations are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform.

EPAM and VitalAire's award-winning project features an online patient portal that allows diabetes patients to remotely manage their treatments and easily reorder supplies without leaving their homes—a critical need in today's pandemic environment. Prior to the creation of the patient portal, VitalAire had no digital patient touchpoint. Back office teams faced high call volume, repetitive tasks, and general process inefficiencies, all of which ultimately impacted customer satisfaction. With a tight deadline, the Acquia Platform alleviated any infrastructure-related time constraints from the equation, allowing EPAM's team to focus on the design and development of the application itself—a streamlined, private, online program that supports a patient's need for lifelong care.

"We're pleased to be recognized alongside VitalAire for this award," said Neal Prescott, VP, Digital Technology at EPAM. "In a fast-paced and fluctuating market, we work closely with our customers to help them design, build, test and deliver powerful, engaging consumer experiences that accelerate their digital strategies."

"Being able to give our healthcare customers easy access to their daily necessities is key to provide a really successful and life sustaining therapy to the patient," said Hannes Frank, Head of Marketing and Product Management, VitalAire, GmbH. "Together with the reliable and experienced team at EPAM, we have created a great solution in an impressively short time that does exactly that!"

A panel of expert third-party judges selected the winners based on each solution's functionality, integration, performance, and overall user experience. The winning projects represent some of the best uses of Acquia's technology, emphasizing innovation, ingenuity, and commitment to digital experience. See the winning projects at the Acquia Engage Awards gallery.

"Acquia partners and customers continue to create groundbreaking advances in customer experience," said Lynne Capozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Acquia. "The award recipients demonstrate the height of innovation capable with the Acquia open digital experience platform. We're honored to feature such an incredible group of talented partners and customers and are delighted to showcase the winners of this year's Acquia Engage Awards."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Acquia

Acquia is the open digital experience company. We provide the world's most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community - giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com.

