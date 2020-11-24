  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Old Republic Declares Regular 21 Cent Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:ORI +2.59%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 21 cents per share. This dividend is payable December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.

This latest dividend increase marks the 39th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted its cash dividend rate, and 2020 becomes the 79th year of uninterrupted cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.


ORI

Selected Indices' Compounded

Annual


Annual

Total Annual Returns

Book Value
Compounded
Total
Return


Market Value
Compounded
Total
Return

Nominal
Gross
Domestic
Product

S & P
500
Index

S & P
Insurance
Index

Ten Years 2000 - 2009

9.5%


7.4%

4.1%

-1.0%

-3.7%

Ten Years 2010 - 2019

7.7%


14.8%

4.0%

13.6%

12.4%

Twenty Years 2000 - 2019

8.6%


11.0%

4.1%

6.1%

4.1%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 58th place among just 113 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com







Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-declares-regular-21-cent-fourth-quarter-cash-dividend-301179307.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)