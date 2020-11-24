Prologis Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, received high scores from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) for outstanding performance in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG).

"As the global leader in logistics real estate, we understand the important role we play in taking decisive action to support social responsibility and environmental sustainability," said Prologis chief legal officer and ESG head Edward S. Nekritz. "The recognition by DJSI and GRESB is a testament to our leadership in this area and to the meaningful results we continue to deliver, including our science-based target and our Community Workforce Initiative."

2020 DJSI Highlights:

For the second consecutive year, Prologis was named to the 2020 World Index, while Nippon Prologis REIT (NPR) made the list for the first time. The World Index recognizes the most sustainable corporations across all industries. Corporations named to this index represent the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI), based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Prologis and its listed entities in Japan and Mexico have again been included in the DJSI indices, a highly regarded international standard for tracking leading sustainability-driven companies. Prologis is listed on the North America DJSI Index for the 13th consecutive year; FIBRA Prologis is on the MILA Pacific Index for the 4th consecutive year; and NPR is on the Asia Pacific Index for the 6th consecutive year.

2020 GRESB Highlights:

In addition to earning Green Star recognition for all 10 of the company's co-investment ventures, Prologis' listed entity, NPR, was recognized as a publicly listed Industrial Sector Leader among global and Asian respondents, while Prologis took the top-two rankings for industrial funds in the Americas: FIBRA Prologis and Prologis (PLD). The company's UK Logistics Venture fund ranked #1 among private industrial funds in the UK. In Brazil, its Prologis Brazil Logistics Venture fund took the top ranking on its first-ever response in its peer group, as did the company's Prologis China Core Logistics Fund.

Prologis and its funds have ranked at the top of their respective peer groups 20 times since 2012. All entities received a 100% score for the Management component of the assessment. Prologis also ranked #1 in GRESB's Resilience Module out of all Resilience participants.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates," including variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risk related to the current coronavirus pandemic, and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prologis-recognized-as-global-sustainability-leader-in-newly-released-esg-rankings-301179352.html

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.