TeamViewer Supports Apple Silicon

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions, today released TeamViewer 15.12 for MacOS, which already supports the new custom architecture known as Apple Silicon. The TeamViewer app is optimized to use the new architecture to the fullest without relying on the Rosetta 2 emulation. The latest TeamViewer client supports the Apple Silicon structure as well as the new macOS Big Sur, which will be the first operating system on Apple Silicon. The key benefits of using the latest version, which supports Apple Silicon natively, are improved performance and less energy consumption. This is key for apps that need to run as reliably as TeamViewer.

"We establish connections between a huge number of devices based on all major operating systems. Ensuring horizontal connectivity is part of our DNA. Therefore, we are especially proud to run native on the Apple Silicon architecture right from the beginning," said Christoph Schneider, Director Product Management at TeamViewer.

Apple provides the software Rosetta 2 along with Apple Silicon, which enables other programs to run on the new architecture, even if they are designed for intel processors. Older versions of TeamViewer for Mac will still work but rely on the Rosetta 2 emulation as well. For the best experience, TeamViewer recommends using the latest TeamViewer build 15.12.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Though TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, the company has more than 500,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goeppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,200 people globally. In 2019, TeamViewer achieved billings of around EUR 325 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

