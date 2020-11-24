Nuance Wins Top Corporate Governance Recognition

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the company has received two of the most prestigious honors at the thirteenth annual Corporate Governance Awards ceremony sponsored by Corporate Secretary. The Nuance team was awarded best governance team of the year and Nuance Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Wendy Cassity was named governance professional of the year in each case in the small- to mid-cap category.

"This recognition is a great accomplishment for the company and the people who have put the work into improving our corporate governance policies and practices," said Mark Benjamin, Nuance CEO. "Innovation drives our business. Integrity defines our culture. We honor our team and Wendy for their continuous commitment to hold the company to the highest standards on our path to growth."

As Chief Legal Officer, Wendy Cassity is responsible for the oversight of all legal, corporate governance, intellectual property, and regulatory activities across the company's global operations. "It is a strong commitment to ethics, responsibility, and transparency that governs the personal and professional interactions at Nuance – and delivers recognition like this. I am grateful to partner with the talented and dedicated team that earned and shares these Corporate Governance Awards."

The winners of the Corporate Governance Awards were announced at a special virtual ceremony featuring online video introductions and acceptance speeches. The submissions for this year's awards highlighted the excellent work governance, risk, and compliance teams have done amid a pandemic and economic turmoil in areas ranging from shareholder engagement and virtual AGMs to entity management, ESG reporting, ethics, compliance and proxy statements.

To learn more about Nuance, visit www.nuance.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Nancy Scott

+1 781-565-4130

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuance-wins-top-corporate-governance-recognition-301178357.html

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.