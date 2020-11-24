Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve To Host 10th Annual Toys For Tots Events

Toy drive supported by events in both Ohio and Florida
AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020
AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the tenth consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company's airship bases in Florida and Ohio. The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up close and personal view of the blimp inside the hangar.
Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 11, toy donations will be accepted at select Goodyear Auto Service Center locations in Florida and Ohio. Additionally, Dec. 3 through Dec. 13, Goodyear Toys for Tots drop-off locations are expanding to Roll by Goodyear locations in D.C. Metro and Greater Philadelphia, offering donors $10 back on a tire alignment when a toy is donated in-store.* Additional details on store locations is available below and on www.goodyearblimp.com.
Donors are required to follow Goodyear's COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on property, social distancing guidelines and having toys in the trunk of your vehicle. Goodyear will be hosting drive-thru donation events at the Ohio and Florida bases. On Dec. 11, 12 and 13, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. The Florida drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These events are free and open to the public, with all attendees required to follow locally mandated guidelines and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 8 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.
"So much has changed this year in our communities and it's critical that we continue to find ways to support them through safe and unique experiences like this," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer. "Through our Toys for Tots support over the past decade, we have expanded on our strong relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps, and we are pleased to continue delivering much-needed donations of toys to the children who need them most, especially right now."
2020 marks the tenth year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its airship bases in Ohio and Florida, which have collectively delivered almost 150,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.
"We are very pleased to welcome Goodyear back for their 10th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 72 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Silvester concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."
Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility program, Goodyear Better Future. Goodyear Better Future initiatives and Goodyear Airship Operations support collaborative programs, such as the Toys for Tots Foundation and community organizations to drive positive outcomes for the community.
Founded in 1948, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
The Ohio Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.
The Florida Goodyear airship base is located at 1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.
Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Roll by Goodyear locations participating in the toy collection are:
Store
Street Address
City
ST
Postal Code
Store Phone
Goodyear Auto Service Center
6850 Frank Ave. NW
North Canton
OH
44720-7010
(330) 966-1274
Goodyear Auto Service Center
3265 W Market St. #600
Fairlawn
OH
44333-3345
(330) 867-2300
Goodyear Auto Service Center
4455 Kent Road
Stow
OH
44224-4332
(330) 678-0600
Goodyear Auto Service Center
1800 Buchholzer Blvd.
Akron
OH
44310-1807
(330) 633-7000
Goodyear Auto Service Center
3453 S Arlington Road
Akron
OH
44312-5219
(330) 896-8633
Goodyear Auto Service Center
90 Graham Road
Cuyahoga Falls
OH
44223-1205
(330) 923-0656
Goodyear Auto Service Center
145 Great Oaks Trail
Wadsworth
OH
44281-8712
(330) 335-2533
Goodyear Auto Service Center
16180 Pearl Road
Strongsville
OH
44136
(440) 238-5001
Goodyear Auto Service Center
11 N Andrews Ave.
Fort Lauderdale
FL
33301-1013
(954) 463-0411
Goodyear Auto Service Center
2825 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood
FL
33020-4226
(954) 923-6521
Goodyear Auto Service Center
8301 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines
FL
33024-6607
(954) 435-1383
Roll by Goodyear
3316 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Washington
DC
20016
(202) 870-1373
Roll by Goodyear
5708 Connecticut Ave. NW
Washington
DC
20854
(240) 907-6463
Roll by Goodyear
321 Ellington Blvd.
Gaithersburg
MD
20878
(240) 907-6460
Roll by Goodyear
12525 Park Potomac Ave.
Potomac
MD
20854
(240) 470-0646
Roll by Goodyear
12103 Rockville Pike
Rockville
MD
20852
(301) 881-1916
Roll by Goodyear
815 Ellsworth Drive
Silver Spring
MD
20910
(240) 907-6468
Roll by Goodyear
4919 Elm St.
Bethesda
MD
20814
(240) 907-6462
Roll by Goodyear
19877 Century Blvd.
Germantown
MD
20874
(240) 907-6461
Roll by Goodyear
7101 Democracy Blvd., Suite 9236
Bethesda
MD
20817
(240) 907-6465
Roll by Goodyear
3951 Welsh Road
Willow Grove
PA
19090
(215) 514-7832
Roll by Goodyear
1500 Market St., Suite 460
Philadelphia
PA
19102
(215) 514-7864
Roll by Goodyear
1527-B N. Main St.
Warrington
PA
18976
(215) 514-7244
Roll by Goodyear
1107a N. Bethlehem Pike
Spring House
PA
19477
(215) 514-7581
Roll by Goodyear
160 North Gulph Road
King of Prussia
PA
19406
(215) 510-0493
Roll by Goodyear
2991 Swede Road
Norristown
PA
19401-1335
(610) 279-6900
Roll by Goodyear
500 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 1720
Plymouth Meeting
PA
19462
(215) 510-0205
*Roll by Goodyear $10 Back Offer Details:
Redeem at Roll by Goodyear locations or by phone; void where prohibited by law. Offer applies to most vehicles. Limit one offer per customer per vehicle. No other service discounts apply. Requires toy donation at Roll by Goodyear participating showrooms 12/3/20 –12/13/20 and purchase of an alignment service 12/3/20 – 12/31/20. Guests to receive $10 Visa prepaid gift card at time of service. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply. See prepaid card for details. Visit showroom or call 800-344-4502 for complete details.
About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.
