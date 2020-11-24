Goodyear, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve To Host 10th Annual Toys For Tots Events

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the tenth consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company's airship bases in Florida and Ohio. The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up close and personal view of the blimp inside the hangar.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 11, toy donations will be accepted at select Goodyear Auto Service Center locations in Florida and Ohio. Additionally, Dec. 3 through Dec. 13, Goodyear Toys for Tots drop-off locations are expanding to Roll by Goodyear locations in D.C. Metro and Greater Philadelphia, offering donors $10 back on a tire alignment when a toy is donated in-store.* Additional details on store locations is available below and on www.goodyearblimp.com.

Donors are required to follow Goodyear's COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on property, social distancing guidelines and having toys in the trunk of your vehicle. Goodyear will be hosting drive-thru donation events at the Ohio and Florida bases. On Dec. 11, 12 and 13, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to drop off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. The Florida drive-thru event will take place on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. These events are free and open to the public, with all attendees required to follow locally mandated guidelines and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 8 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

"So much has changed this year in our communities and it's critical that we continue to find ways to support them through safe and unique experiences like this," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer. "Through our Toys for Tots support over the past decade, we have expanded on our strong relationship with the U.S. Marine Corps, and we are pleased to continue delivering much-needed donations of toys to the children who need them most, especially right now."

2020 marks the tenth year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its airship bases in Ohio and Florida, which have collectively delivered almost 150,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

"We are very pleased to welcome Goodyear back for their 10th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 72 years through our Toys for Tots Program." Silvester concluded, "With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten."

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility program, Goodyear Better Future. Goodyear Better Future initiatives and Goodyear Airship Operations support collaborative programs, such as the Toys for Tots Foundation and community organizations to drive positive outcomes for the community.

Founded in 1948, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The Ohio Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

The Florida Goodyear airship base is located at 1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 344-9859.

Goodyear Auto Service Centers and Roll by Goodyear locations participating in the toy collection are:

Store Street Address City ST Postal Code Store Phone Goodyear Auto Service Center 6850 Frank Ave. NW North Canton OH 44720-7010 (330) 966-1274 Goodyear Auto Service Center 3265 W Market St. #600 Fairlawn OH 44333-3345 (330) 867-2300 Goodyear Auto Service Center 4455 Kent Road Stow OH 44224-4332 (330) 678-0600 Goodyear Auto Service Center 1800 Buchholzer Blvd. Akron OH 44310-1807 (330) 633-7000 Goodyear Auto Service Center 3453 S Arlington Road Akron OH 44312-5219 (330) 896-8633 Goodyear Auto Service Center 90 Graham Road Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223-1205 (330) 923-0656 Goodyear Auto Service Center 145 Great Oaks Trail Wadsworth OH 44281-8712 (330) 335-2533 Goodyear Auto Service Center 16180 Pearl Road Strongsville OH 44136 (440) 238-5001 Goodyear Auto Service Center 11 N Andrews Ave. Fort Lauderdale FL 33301-1013 (954) 463-0411 Goodyear Auto Service Center 2825 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood FL 33020-4226 (954) 923-6521 Goodyear Auto Service Center 8301 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines FL 33024-6607 (954) 435-1383 Roll by Goodyear 3316 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington DC 20016 (202) 870-1373 Roll by Goodyear 5708 Connecticut Ave. NW Washington DC 20854 (240) 907-6463 Roll by Goodyear 321 Ellington Blvd. Gaithersburg MD 20878 (240) 907-6460 Roll by Goodyear 12525 Park Potomac Ave. Potomac MD 20854 (240) 470-0646 Roll by Goodyear 12103 Rockville Pike Rockville MD 20852 (301) 881-1916 Roll by Goodyear 815 Ellsworth Drive Silver Spring MD 20910 (240) 907-6468 Roll by Goodyear 4919 Elm St. Bethesda MD 20814 (240) 907-6462 Roll by Goodyear 19877 Century Blvd. Germantown MD 20874 (240) 907-6461 Roll by Goodyear 7101 Democracy Blvd., Suite 9236 Bethesda MD 20817 (240) 907-6465 Roll by Goodyear 3951 Welsh Road Willow Grove PA 19090 (215) 514-7832 Roll by Goodyear 1500 Market St., Suite 460 Philadelphia PA 19102 (215) 514-7864 Roll by Goodyear 1527-B N. Main St. Warrington PA 18976 (215) 514-7244 Roll by Goodyear 1107a N. Bethlehem Pike Spring House PA 19477 (215) 514-7581 Roll by Goodyear 160 North Gulph Road King of Prussia PA 19406 (215) 510-0493 Roll by Goodyear 2991 Swede Road Norristown PA 19401-1335 (610) 279-6900 Roll by Goodyear 500 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 1720 Plymouth Meeting PA 19462 (215) 510-0205

*Roll by Goodyear $10 Back Offer Details:

Redeem at Roll by Goodyear locations or by phone; void where prohibited by law. Offer applies to most vehicles. Limit one offer per customer per vehicle. No other service discounts apply. Requires toy donation at Roll by Goodyear participating showrooms 12/3/20 –12/13/20 and purchase of an alignment service 12/3/20 – 12/31/20. Guests to receive $10 Visa prepaid gift card at time of service. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply. See prepaid card for details. Visit showroom or call 800-344-4502 for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

