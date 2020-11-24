  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
FAROÂ® Launches Latest Vantage Laser Tracker 6DoF Probe

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:FARO +3.23%

PR Newswire

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020

--Highest-accuracy portable inspection tool faster and easier to use--

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader for 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics, today announced its next generation Vantage Laser Tracker 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Probe. The new 6Probe offers exceptional portability and is compatible with FARO VantageS6 and VantageE6 Laser Trackers, enabling users to build, inspect and measure products faster and with greater accuracy.

The 6Probe is a cost-effective 6DoF solution that meets the dynamic measurement, speed, and accuracy requirements of the most challenging industrial applications. With kinematic self-identifying styli, users can now change probing tips quickly and measure without any recalibration and also measure hidden areas outside of the tracker's line of sight, with wider acceptance angles. The result is an advanced tool upgrade designed to enhance productivity and efficiency. In fact, the typical user of the new 6Probe can now save at least 30 minutes of time on any given workday.

"The next generation Vantage Laser Tracker 6DoF Probe extends maximum measurement consistency and reliability in a variety of working environments, delivering best-in-class performance through faster and easier probing than previous models," said Leo Martinez, FARO Product Marketing Manager. "With Super 6DoF and conventional 6DoF probing, FARO offers the industry's most comprehensive 6DoF solutions available."

6DoF and standard probing are enhanced by FARO ActiveSeek™, a feature to automatically locate and follow the active target. FARO trackers support the patented Super 6DoF TrackArm solution, which allows the Vantage and one or more FARO ScanArms to work together to create an integrated contact and noncontact 3D measurement system for large-volume measurement. With a range of up to 60 meters (with a 4-meter reach), Super 6DoF eliminates line-of-sight challenges and expands measurement range while maintaining superior accuracy.

The Vantage platforms offer comprehensive, large-volume 3D measurement up to 80 meters, significantly streamlining processes and reducing inspection cycle times while ensuring complete confidence in the results. The Laser Trackers maximize 6DoF measurement capabilities via the optional 6Probe, enabling precise measurement of hidden areas and small features.

For more information about FARO visit: www.faro.com.

FARO logo. (PRNewsFoto/FARO Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-launches-latest-vantage-laser-tracker-6dof-probe-301179142.html

SOURCE FARO


