SilverSneakers Pulse Survey: 85% of U.S. Senior Respondents Plan to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY), a leading provider of health improvement solutions, including SilverSneakers® , the nation's leading community fitness program for older adults with 16 million eligible members nationwide, unveiled the results of a nationally representative survey of its SilverSneakers members, with almost 4,000 seniors responding from 49 U.S. states. The SilverSneakers Pulse survey uncovers senior perceptions of a COVID-19 vaccine and their willingness to receive the vaccine once available.

KEY SILVERSNEAKERS PULSE SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS:

85 percent of all respondents said they will take the vaccine at some point

Almost half of all respondents say they plan to take an approved COVID-19 vaccine immediately or within one month of availability

1 in 3 respondents said they are hesitant and would prefer to wait at least three months to take the vaccine

About 6 of 10 seniors said they believe they will have to pay for the vaccine

15 percent of all respondents say they have no current plan to take an approved COVID-19 vaccine with 84 percent of these respondents citing concerns about side effects for not taking the vaccine

Two out of three respondents believe they will have to wait at least three months to have access to the vaccine

The results about the perceived cost of the vaccine and its availability contrast public health authorities' assurances that the vaccine will be offered at no cost and that senior-aged adults will be prioritized.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have engaged our members to better understand their needs and challenges, understanding that seniors are at a higher risk if they contract the virus," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "Now that we are seeing momentum toward a vaccine, all organizations who serve seniors in the public and private sectors need to consider how we can support awareness, education, distribution and adoption. We serve 16 million eligible SilverSneakers members, and we want them to be as safe and healthy as possible, including getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it is approved and available."

Trust in Vaccine Delivery Sources

The SilverSneakers Pulse Survey results found that 84 percent of all respondents said they would feel comfortable receiving the vaccine from their primary care provider (PCP), while 60 percent of respondents said they would be satisfied receiving the vaccine at a pharmacy or drugstore and 33 percent were comfortable with a clinic or urgent care location.

Only 23 percent of all respondents said they would feel safe receiving the vaccine in a hospital. This is noteworthy to inform public health decisions about prioritization of locations for vaccine deployment.

Trust in Non-Government and Government Organizations for Vaccine Information

Seniors trust these non-government sources regarding COVID-19 vaccine information:

Primary Care Physician – 78 percent

Health plan – 63 percent

Pharmacist – 53 percent

Seniors trust these government sources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – 68 percent

National Institutes of Health (NIH) – 64 percent

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – 63 percent

Survey respondents also indicated trust in local and state authorities but at far lower rates compared to federal government agencies, with local authorities at 44 percent and state authorities at 49 percent.

Perceptions in Contrast with the Flu Vaccine

Despite only 47 percent of respondents indicating they will take the COVID-19 vaccine once available within one month and 85 percent overall at some point, 81 percent of all respondents indicated they have already received a flu vaccine, with 38 percent receiving the flu vaccine from a pharmacy or drug store. This presents an opportunity to utilize best practices from flu as well as pneumonia vaccine education, awareness and distribution campaigns to increase adoption of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The good news is that many seniors are already predisposed to take the vaccine, but concerns linger about cost and prioritization. A coordinated awareness and education effort led by public health organizations and supported by healthcare stakeholders in the private sector could increase both the rate of acceptance and speed of adoption," said Ashworth. "In addition, we can learn from best practices with how other vaccines have been managed, including the flu and pneumonia vaccine."

For more information and to view the full survey findings, please visit http://www.tivityhealth.com/living-with-vitality/ on the "Insights" section of our website.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health , is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 16 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com .

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, and WholeHealth Living®. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

