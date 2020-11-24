  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Ecolab Names Chris Roberts Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Food and Beverage

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:ECL +2.52%


Ecolab Inc. today announced that Chris Roberts has been appointed executive vice president and general manager, Global Food & Beverage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005940/en/

Ecolab names Chris Roberts executive vice president and general manager of Global Food and Beverage. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ecolab names Chris Roberts executive vice president and general manager of Global Food and Beverage. (Photo: Business Wire)



“We look forward to putting Chris’s formidable food and beverage expertise to work on behalf of our global customers, who need to produce more food while reducing their environmental footprints,” said Ecolab Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Baker, Jr.



Roberts joined Ecolab in October 2020 as executive vice president of strategic initiatives, following more than 25 years as a leader in the food and beverage industry for organizations including the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company and Cargill. He brings global experiences leading P&L operations spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.



“It’s an exciting time to be in this business,” said Roberts. “Our customers have ambitious goals to become more efficient and operate safely and sustainably. Our team is ready to help them through our expertise, technology and advanced analytics.”



Roberts also served as an expert advisor to private equity organizations in the consumer packaged goods/food industry and most recently was the chief customer officer at Land O’Lakes.



Roberts holds a master’s degree in management from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois-Urbana. He is a member of the Executive Leadership Council and National Black MBA Association, and holds leadership roles in the Women’s Foodservice Forum and Young Life. He also is an active board member of the Meredith Corporation, a media conglomerate based in Des Moines, Iowa.



About Ecolab



A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. [url="]www.ecolab.com[/url]



Follow us on Twitter [url="]%40ecolab[/url], Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2Fecolab[/url], LinkedIn at [url="]Ecolab[/url] or Instagram at [url="]Ecolab+Inc[/url].



(ECL-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005940/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)