Algodon Wine Estates Celebrates Bonarda Week 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a growing collection of experiential luxury assets including the premium wines of Algodon Fine Wines, a high-end leather accessories and fashion label Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as real estate holdings, today announces the commencement of Algodon's annual Bonarda Week. The celebration honors Argentina's Bonarda varietal, the country's second most planted red grape varietal after Malbec, with food and wine events celebrated throughout the week at Algodon Wine Estates in San Rafael, Mendoza, Argentina.

Algodon's Bonarda Week 2020 runs from Thursday, November 26th to Sunday the 29th. In honor of the event, the estate's year-round restaurant, Chez Gaston, has prepared a special menu of unique dishes that pair perfectly with Algodon's award-winning Bonarda. From Thursday to Saturday for lunch and dinner, and Sunday lunch and sunset, Algodon Wine Estates' residents and guests can enjoy the estate's beautiful landscape as they dine outdoors in Argentina's warm spring weather. Read more about Algodon's Bonarda week at Algodon Fine Wines' lifestyle blog at https://algodonfinewines.com/blogs/news

Though Argentina is best known for popularizing Malbec, the Bonarda grape is Argentina's second most widely planted varietal. Like Malbec, the Bonarda grape also has its roots in France, and was later perfected by Argentine winemakers in Mendoza's ideal climates. The fine wines of Algodon Wine Estate produce two bonarda wines: an estate Bonarda varietal, as well as a Reserva Malbec/Bonarda blend, derived from a malbec and bonarda field blend planted in 1946, harvested together, and then microvinified, aging 24 months in French Oak.

"Past Bonarda Week celebrations at Algodon have proved to be a hit with Algodon Wine Estates residents and guests, which is why we bring it back every year," says Scott Mathis, Algodon's CEO and founder. "We celebrate it annually in order to call attention to this terrific varietal, but also to emphasize Argentina's important role as a leader in world wine production and quality."

Algodon Fine Wines can be purchased in the U.S. at AlgodonFineWines.com, where you can save 20% on your order using Friends and Family discount code vino1234 (plus free ground shipping on orders of 6 bottles or more, or your minimum purchase of $150). Algodon Fine Wines are also available at these online and retail locations: VinPorter, Sherry-Lehmann, Spec's, Le Boutellier, and The Noble Grape. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonFineWines.com.ar

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. Algodon's premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers. Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor. Algodon Fine Wines are imported to the U.S. by Seaview Imports.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Visit AlgodonFineWines.com for more information. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., which also owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets including Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), an e-commerce luxury leather accessories and fashion brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best quality leather goods and accessories. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com) is headquartered in New York City.

