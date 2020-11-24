Digihost Announces Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (TSX-V: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) (“Digihost” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with two of its directors (the “Creditors”) and pursuant to the debt settlement agreement will, subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, issue an aggregate of 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.20 per common share, in consideration for the settlement of a total of $40,000 in accrued liabilities owing to the Creditors in respect of director fees (the “Debt Settlement”). The Company expects that the proposed Debt Settlement will assist the Company in preserving its cash for working capital.



The Creditors are insiders of the Company, and accordingly, the issuance of common shares to an insider in connection with the Debt Settlement is considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemption from the requirement for valuation under MI 61-101 on the basis of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company’s shares are not listed on specified markets, and on the exemption from the requirement for minority shareholder approval under MI 61-101 on the basis of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the consideration of the shares to be issued to the Creditors in connection with the Debt Settlement does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the closing date. The Debt Settlement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company’s mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovol-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

