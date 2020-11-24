Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Hostess Brands Launches E-Store Stocked with Apparel, Accessories and Goodies Galore

Hostess® is serving up a whole new kind of treat as it launches the Hostess e-store, an e-commerce site with a growing selection of branded merchandise ranging from clothing and jewelry to bags and drinkware. The [url="]site[/url] comes just in time for the holidays, allowing Hostess to be part of the happiest season of all in a whole new way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005861/en/

Hostess Brands launches E-store stocked with apparel, accessories and goodies galore (Photo: Business Wire)

For the first time, Hostess lovers have access to a wide array of merchandise designed with their passion and brand loyalty in mind. The lineup of fun and functional items features something for everyone on your gift list, with still more items to launch in the coming months. The site will include clothing such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, face masks, socks, winterwear, hats and slippers, as well as accessories and statement pieces such as necklaces, pop-sockets, tumblers, duffle bags, bobby pins and scrunchies. As a special holiday treat, Black Friday shoppers will be treated to a special code offering 10% off merchandise site wide, and those shopping on Cyber Monday will receive free shipping on all orders.“Hostess has an incredibly passionate fan base, which is why we are so excited to bring consumers another way to share their love for the brand,” said Lisa Mathison, Director of Brand Activation, Hostess Brands. “The Hostess e-store will have a wide variety of merchandise available, whether it be a gift for the Hostess snacker in your life or just something fun for yourself. Hostess consumers have always worn their heart on their sleeves and this new offering helps bring that to life in a whole new way.”Hostess branded apparel, goods and gifts are available now at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fshop.hostesscakes.com%2F[/url]. The site and merchandise were designed and developed by TMP Company.For more information about Hostessproducts and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit [url="]hostesscakes.com[/url]. Follow Hostess on Twitter: [url="]%40Hostess_Snacks[/url]; on Facebook: [url="]facebook.com%2FHostess[/url]; and on Instagram: [url="]Hostess_Snacks[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005861/en/