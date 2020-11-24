Global Payments to Participate in Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Paul Todd, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET.





Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at [url="]www.globalpaymentsinc.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.







About Global Payments





Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.







Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]www.globalpaymentsinc.com[/url] and follow Global Payments on Twitter ([url="]%40globalpayinc[/url]), [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Facebook[/url].





