2020 American Influencer Awards Premieres on December 6th with Hosts Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson

The American Influencer Association (AIA) announces the third annual American Influencer Awards will be co-hosted by Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson and will be streamed on Sunday, December 6th. The American Influencers Awards is powered by the USA TODAY NETWORK and coordinated with the American Influencer Association.The American Influencer Awards honors the greatest beauty contributors and talent on social media across makeup, hair, skincare, nails, and more. To present the 23 beauty awards, the show will feature top influencers and presenters including Kris Jenner, 360Jeezy, Chris Appleton, Chrishell Stause, Guy Tang, Kristen Hancher, Rebecca Zamalo, and more.“I’m so excited to be hosting the only award show that celebrates all the hard work, creativity, and talent of the beauty influencer industry,” said Kandee Johnson. “There's no other night like it; it's glamorous, fun, and the biggest night for the beauty community!”"I'm honored to be involved in these incredible awards recognizing the work of influencers,” said Frankie Grande. “While this year’s show may look a little different, Kandee and I promise to bring viewers a night of entertainment, laughter, and celebration."This year’s public voting to choose the award winners ran from October 1through October 31and resulted in a record-breaking 4.5M votes cast.The American Influencer Awards will premiere on AIAawards.com at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT on December 6, 2020. For more information on the event and nominees, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aiaawards.com%2F[/url] and follow @aiaawards on social media.The 2020 American Influencer Awards is sponsored by BoxyCharm and The GloZell Show, brought to you by Million Stories Media.Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting, and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Its portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. To connect with us, visit [url="]www.gannett.com[/url].

