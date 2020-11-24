  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kaleido Biosciences to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: KLDO -2.18%

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. ( KLDO), today announced that Dan Menichella, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place November 30-December 3, 2020.

The presentation will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site during the conference until December 3, 2020, and will also be available November 30, 2020, on the Investors & Media section of the Kaleido website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential upcoming corporate presentations. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to the breadth of our pipeline of product candidates, the strength of our proprietary product platform, the efficiency of our discovery and development approach, the clinical development and safety profile of our MMT candidates and their therapeutic potential, whether and when, if at all, our MMT candidates will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for which, if any, indications, competition from other biotechnology companies, and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Kaleido Biosciences
William Duke, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
617-890-5772
[email protected]

Investors
Mike Biega
Solebury Trout
617-221-9660
[email protected]

Media
Rich Allan
Solebury Trout
646-378-2958
[email protected]

