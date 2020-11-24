Cutera to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: [url="]CUTR[/url]) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.The pre-recorded fireside will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 24 to December 3.The pre-recorded fireside chat will also be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.cutera.com[/url] and will be available for replay.Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit [url="]www.cutera.com[/url].

