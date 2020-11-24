Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Royal Caribbean, Mesoblast, Loop Industries, and Turquoise Hill Resources and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Royal Caribbean Group (: RCL), Mesoblast Limited ( MESO), Loop Industries, Inc. ( LOOP), and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (: TRQ). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link



Royal Caribbean Group (: RCL)

Class Period: February 4, 2020 to March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

The complaint, filed on October 7, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants failed to disclose material facts about the Company’s decrease in bookings outside China, instead maintaining that it was only experiencing a slowdown in bookings from China. The Action further alleges that defendants failed to disclose material facts about the Company’s inadequate policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships. The truth about the scope of the impact that COVID-19 had on the Company’s overall bookings and the inability of Royal Caribbean to prevent the virus’ spread on its ships was revealed through a series of disclosures.

First, on February 13, 2020, Royal Caribbean issued a press release stating that it had canceled 18 voyages in Southeast Asia due to recent travel restrictions and further warning that recent bookings had been softer for its broader business.

On this news, Royal Caribbean shares fell over 3 percent.

Second, on February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean filed its 2019 Form 10-K, indicating that COVID-19 concerns were negatively impacting its overall business.

On this news, Royal Caribbean shares fell over 14 percent.

Third, on March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the proliferation of COVID-19, further revealing that COVID-19 was severely impacting Royal Caribbean’s 2020 customer booking and that its safety measures were inadequate to prevent the spread of the virus on its ships.

On this news, Royal Caribbean shares fell over 14 percent.

Fourth, on March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean’s largest competitor, Carnival, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, prompting concern that Royal Caribbean would follow suit. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises, beginning a series of cancellations and suspensions to follow.

On this news, Royal Caribbean shares fell almost 32 percent.

Fifth, on March 14, 2020, Royal Caribbean announced a suspension of all global cruises for 30 days.

On this news, Royal Caribbean stock fell over 7 percent.

Sixth, on March 16, 2020, the Company revealed that global operations could be suspended longer than anticipated, announcing the cancellations of two additional cruises throughout April and into May.

On this news, Royal Caribbean shares fell over 7 percent.

Finally, on March 18, 2020, analysts downgraded Royal Caribbean’s stock and slashed their price targets.

On this news, Royal Caribbean shares fell more than 19 percent.

Mesoblast Limited ( MESO)

Class Period: April 16, 2019 to October 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

Mesoblast develops allogeneic cellular medicines using its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy platform. Its lead product candidate, RYONCIL (remestemcel-L), is an investigational therapy comprising mesenchymal stem cells derived from bone marrow. In February 2018, the Company announced that remestemcel-L met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial to treat children with steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease (“aGVHD”).

In early 2020, Mesoblast completed its rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) with the FDA to secure marketing authorization to commercialize remestemcel-L for children with steroid refractory aGVHD.

On August 11, 2020, the FDA released briefing materials for its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ODAC”) meeting to be held on August 13, 2020. Therein, the FDA stated that Mesoblast provided post hoc analyses of other studies “to further establish the appropriateness of 45% as the null Day-28 ORR” for its primary endpoint. The briefing materials stated that, due to design differences between these historical studies and Mesoblast’s submitted study, “it is unclear that these study results are relevant to the proposed indication.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.09, or approximately 35%, to close at $11.33 per share on August 11, 2020.

On October 1, 2020, Mesoblast disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding its marketing application for remestemcel-L for treatment of SR-aGVHD in pediatric patients. According to the CRL, the FDA recommended that the Company “conduct at least one additional randomized, controlled study in adults and/or children to provide further evidence of the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for SR-aGVHD.” The CRL also “identified a need for further scientific rationale to demonstrate the relationship of potency measurements to the product’s biologic activity.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.56, or 35%, to close at $12.03 per share on October 2, 2020.

The complaint, filed on October 8, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that comparative analyses between Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial and three historical studies did not support the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for steroid refractory aGVHD due to design differences between the four studies; (2) that, as a result, the FDA was reasonably likely to require further clinical studies; (3) that, as a result, the commercialization of remestemcel-L in the U.S. was likely to be delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Loop Industries, Inc. ( LOOP)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 to October 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

On October 13, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “Loop’s scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company’s process internally.” The report also stated that “Loop’s previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were ‘technically and industrially impossible,’” according to a former employee. Moreover, the report alleged that “Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a ‘global alliance agreement’ with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on ‘indefinite’ hold and that Loop ‘underestimated’ both costs and complexities of its process.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.78, or over 32%, to close at $7.83 per share on October 13, 2020.

The complaint, filed on October 13, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop’s purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop’s announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (: TRQ)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 to July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia (“Oyu Tolgoi”), which is the Company’s principal and only material resource property. Turquoise Hill’s subsidiary, Oyu Tolgoi LLC, holds a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi, and the remainder is held by the Government of Mongolia.

Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited are operated and managed together as single economic unit and engage in mining and metals operations in approximately 35 countries. Through their subsidiaries, Rio Tinto owns 50.8% of Turquoise Hill. A Rio Tinto subsidiary, Rio Tinto International Holdings, Inc. (“Rio Tinto International” or “RTIH”; and collectively with Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited, “Rio Tinto”), is also the manager of the Oyu Tolgoi project, including having responsibility for its development and construction.

On July 31, 2019, Turquoise Hill issued a press release and Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) making further disclosures about the status of the project, including that Turquoise Hill took a $600 million impairment charge and a substantial “deferred income tax recognition adjustment” tied to the Oyu Tolgoi project, and that it suffered a loss in the second quarter. The next day, before the market open, Rio Tinto issued a release concerning in part the project status, including that it had also taken an impairment charge related to the Oyu Tolgoi project, of $800 million.

Following this news, on August 1, 2019, Turquoise Hill’s common stock price closed at $0.53 per share, down 8.62% from the prior day’s closing price of $0.58 per share.

The complaint, filed on October 15, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to disclose material facts regarding the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, defendants made false and or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the progress of underground development of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; (ii) there were significant undisclosed underground stability issues that called into question the design of the mine, the projected cost and timing of production; (iii) the Company’s publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, date of completion and dates for production from the underground mine were not achievable; (iv) the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what the Company had represented; and (v) Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project.

