CORRECTING and REPLACING Five Star Senior Living Communities Receive National Recognition

Please replace the release dated November 18, 2020, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.The updated release reads:





FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES RECEIVE NATIONAL RECOGNITION









31 Five Star Communities Featured on U.S. News and World Report’s Prestigious List of Best Nursing Homes







[url="]Five+Star+Senior+Living+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+FVE%29[/url] is pleased to announce that U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, has recognized 31 Five Star communities in its annual list of “Best Nursing Homes”. The list of the country’s best short-term rehabilitation and long-term care facilities reflects comprehensive information about care, health inspections and staffing, as well as other factors including COVID-19 management, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control protocols.







“During these unprecedented times, we have remained focused on the health and wellbeing of our residents, clients, their families and our team members,” said [url="]Katie+Potter[/url], President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is the result of our team members’ outstanding dedication and commitment to this effort. We appreciate the strong support and expressions of gratitude we have received from residents and their families across the Five Star portfolio of communities. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we remain focused on providing an exceptional resident experience for our residents and look forward to continuing to welcome new residents to our communities.”







This year, the list was updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements. U.S. News and World Report also offers advice on choosing a home or community amidst the pandemic. All measures used by U.S. News and World Report were derived from publicly available data from CMS as of August 2020. For more information regarding methodology of the ratings, please [url="]click+here[/url].







A full list of the Five Star communities featured on this year’s "Best Nursing Home" list is below:















Pueblo Norte Senior Living Community (Arizona)







Pueblo Norte Senior Living Community (Arizona)



The Forum at Desert Harbor (Arizona)







The Forum at Desert Harbor (Arizona)



The Gardens of Scottsdale (Arizona)







The Gardens of Scottsdale (Arizona)



Remington Club Health Center (California)







Remington Club Health Center (California)



La Villa Grande Care Center (Colorado)







La Villa Grande Care Center (Colorado)



Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (Colorado)







Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (Colorado)



Five Star Foulk Manor North (Delaware)







Five Star Foulk Manor North (Delaware)



Forwood Manor (Delaware)







Forwood Manor (Delaware)



Millcroft (Delaware)







Millcroft (Delaware)



Shipley Manor (Delaware)







Shipley Manor (Delaware)



Barrington Terrace at Boynton Beach (Florida)







Barrington Terrace at Boynton Beach (Florida)



Forum at Deer Creek (Florida)







Forum at Deer Creek (Florida)



Park Summit at Coral Springs (Florida)







Park Summit at Coral Springs (Florida)



Stratford Court of Palm Harbor (Florida)







Stratford Court of Palm Harbor (Florida)



The Court at Palm Aire (Florida)







The Court at Palm Aire (Florida)



Savannah Square Health Center (Georgia)







Savannah Square Health Center (Georgia)



Church Creek (Illinois)







Church Creek (Illinois)



Forum at The Crossing (Indiana)







Forum at The Crossing (Indiana)



Meadowood Health Pavilion (Indiana)







Meadowood Health Pavilion (Indiana)



The Forum at Overland Park (Kansas)







The Forum at Overland Park (Kansas)



The Forum at Brookside (Kentucky)







The Forum at Brookside (Kentucky)



Leisure Park Health Center (New Jersey)







Leisure Park Health Center (New Jersey)



The Montebello on Academy (New Mexico)







The Montebello on Academy (New Mexico)



Healthcare Center at The Forum (Ohio)







Healthcare Center at The Forum (Ohio)



Myrtle Beach Manor (South Carolina)







Myrtle Beach Manor (South Carolina)



Savannah Grace at The Palms of Mt. Pleasant (South Carolina)







Savannah Grace at The Palms of Mt. Pleasant (South Carolina)



Healthcare Center at The Forum at Park Lane (Texas)







Healthcare Center at The Forum at Park Lane (Texas)



The Forum at Lincoln Heights (Texas)







The Forum at Lincoln Heights (Texas)



The Forum at Memorial Woods Healthcare Center (Texas)







The Forum at Memorial Woods Healthcare Center (Texas)



The Gardens of Bellaire (Texas)







The Gardens of Bellaire (Texas)



Mitchell Manor – West Allis (Wisconsin)







FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of September 30, 2020, FVE operated 263 senior living communities (30,544 living units) located in 31 states, including 239 communities (28,232 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,312 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates communities that include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and skilled nursing communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. As of September 30, 2020, Ageility operated 209 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 40 inpatient rehabilitation clinics. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006072/en/