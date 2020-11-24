  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MGIC Integrates with Lender Price on cloud-based PPE Platform

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:MTG +2.97%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC) (NYSE: MTG) announced today that it is fully integrated with Lender Price, a leading cloud-based product, pricing and eligibility (PPE) engine provider for the mortgage finance industry. Loan officers now have instant access to MGIC's risk based MiQ pricing through the Lender Price PPE platform.

"We are excited to partner with Lender Price to provide our customers with a streamlined and efficient PMI quote experience," said Margaret Crowley, MGIC VP Marketing and Customer Experience. "For 60 years, we've provided the best customer service in the business and today we rely on integrations like these to continue to live up to that legacy."

"We are very pleased to partner with MGIC," said Dawar Alimi, Lender Price co-founder and CEO. "The integration aligns with our commitment to provide lenders with best-in-class service by giving loan officers quick access to competitive private mortgage insurance quotes."

About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

About Lender Price
Lender Price is a California-based big data technology innovator and developer of digital mortgage lending technology, including the Digital Lending point-of-sale (POS) tool and an advanced product pricing & eligibility (PPE) engine. Lender Price provides all types of mortgage lending institutions – wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers – with advanced technology designed to eliminate friction, increase transparency and effectively engage with borrowers. For more information, visit https://lenderprice.com and https://digitallending.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-integrates-with-lender-price-on-cloud-based-ppe-platform-301180005.html

SOURCE Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation


